If you have Netflix or some of the other streaming services you could have over 10,000 movie choices. Sounds awesome. But another streaming service may actually be better for true movie fans.
Instead of thousands of movies to choose from, Mubi offers only 30.
Mubi is a streaming service for film lovers looking for something different. Every day, Mubi adds one movie to their selections while another movie rotates off, giving users just 30 titles to choose from.
You won't find the same blockbusters and tired classics that you find elsewhere again and again. Mubi movies, or films really, are curated by Mubi's staff of experts.
Most films are titles you've never heard of and they never hit your nearby theater. There are documentaries, foreign films, independent pictures, Sundance favorites, and a few old films from recently released vaults unavailable on any other streaming service.
You don't have to just watch in the Mubi smartphone app. There are Mubi apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Google Chromecast, in addition to many popular smart TV brands.
Mubi doesn't compete with Netflix and the rest. It's perfect for fans of great cinema who'd like to see films they can't find anywhere else.