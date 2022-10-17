Convicted and supervised sex offenders are required to register where they live. The Department of Justice makes this database public on its website so that anyone can search. And now there's an app for that.
NSOPW stands for National Sex Offender Public Website. Using the phone's GPS location, the app locates all registered offenders of sex crimes and crimes against children in up to a 3-mile radius and places their address on a map. That information comes from each state's public database, reporting county sheriff's offices, and governing bodies of tribal lands.
The Department of Justice app shows their home address, name, description, mug shot, and convictions. States might also provide the offender's driver's license number, the type of car they report driving, the last time the offender reported to the state, and details about the crime or crimes for which they're convicted.
Users of the app can also search for any street address in the country and can search by name.
The NSOPW app is available for iPhone and Android devices.