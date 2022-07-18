Night Sky is a star gazer's dream. It's also one of the first smartphone apps that made us go wow.
If you're one of the 40 million people who've downloaded it over the years, it's worth re-visiting.
The latest version released on its 10th anniversary is amazing.
Aim your phone's camera to the skies and it shows you what you're looking at. Night Sky maps the universe and uses the phone's accelerometer, magnetometer, and your GPS location and then labels stars, planets, moons and constellations, and satellites.
As you move the camera to scan the sky, the app does the same, showing on the screen what's above you. Since you can't see much from this angle I recorded the screen as I used it outside.
There's Saturn and the constellation Capricornus. If I have a telescope I can use the app to know where I'm looking at what I might be able to see.
It's called Night Sky but you can use it indoors. Using augmented reality the app turns the ceiling into your own private planetarium.
Packed with information, Night Sky has new special features that show what time star gazing is optimal based on cloud cover. It's also packed with news, images, and the opportunity to connect and chat about celestial things with other stargazers and astronomers.
Night Sky is a free app but $30 a year gives you more features. It's only available for iPhones, iPads, and yep, the Apple Watch. If you're always wondering "What's Up?", you'll love this app.