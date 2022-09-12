Admit it, your iPhone screen looks just like theirs. And theirs. Boooooring. I found this app called "Not Boring," which gives smartphones a complete makeover.
Not Boring isn't just one app, it's 4. A habit tracker, a countdown clock, a weather app, and a calculator. Not Boring is a suite of sweet apps that can replace those stale stock apps with simple but really cool looks.
A countdown clock displays large, clean numbers. If you work or study using the Pomodoro method, there's no better-looking countdown timer that blocks distractions. The weather app looks similar. No detailed forecast, just the temperature, conditions, and a minimalist 7-day outlook.
There are different themes or skins, so we'll take a look at the calculator. Nothing fancy, just big numbers with sound effects. My favorite is the Habit tracker. Want to stretch every day? Not Boring's habit tracker sends a notification to remind you and keeps track of your progress.
Not Boring makes it easy to create wallpapers for your lock and home screens too. Add the widgets to customize your phone's look, so you can see things like temperature, battery, health, stock prices, or calendar. In a few minutes, your lock and home screens will have their own style.
Maybe you're fine with a phone that looks like everyone else, but if not, the Not Boring apps are $15 a year. It's like a wardrobe change for the iPhone.