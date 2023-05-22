Up until now, ChatGPT apps are known to be spammy, filled with malware that can steal information right off your phone. Now after months of waiting, there's an official app from the folks at ChatGPT.
The icon's name is Open AI ChatGPT. It's only available in the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads. But an Android version is coming and will be available in the Google Play Store soon.
The official ChatGPT app is free.
Why use an app instead of visiting the ChatGPT website in a browser? It's much faster. And if you use the platform often, the app makes it convenient to make requests and, for example, copy and paste the results into a messaging app.
The app also syncs your history with your desktop ChatGPT account.
And if you're unfamiliar with ChatGPT, it's a platform where you can ask for anything and get instant results. For example, ask ChatGPT to write a paper, blog post, song, or movie script and in seconds, artificial intelligence will create what you asked for. Real estate agents use it to help create listings.
Teachers use it for lesson plans, and it'll even plan a vacation based on what you enjoy doing.
You don't want to download, install, or use any other ChatGPT app.