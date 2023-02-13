Even if you think you've packed everything you need, chances are you're going to leave something behind. You can make a packing list from any notes app, but another app can tell you what you'll need.
PackPoint is a simple app where you make a list and check things off as you pack them. It does more than that, though. First, it asks where and when you're going and how long you'll be there.
What is the trip? Business, leisure, or both?
Then, choose what you'll be doing or activities. Swimming, working, beach, biking, is there a baby? Doing a fancy dinner?
PackPoint generates a packing list based on those activities and the weather forecast. Not only that, but PackPoint suggests how many shirts, pants, and underwear you need to pack.
You can add your own items, of course. You can also share your packing list by text, email, and more.
PackPoint is free but a $3 one-time purchase has additional features such as integration with your Tripit account.
There are free ways to do all of this, of course, but for frequent travelers who frequently forget it can save you money by not needing to buy something you simply left at home.