Anyone can take a great picture with their phone, but have you ever wondered why your friends' photos often look better than yours? It's not the taking, it's the editing.
PhotoRoom is one of those apps with tools good photographers look for. For one thing, it removes anything that's distracting in the background, like a photo of my friends in their coffee shop. If I want to make them stand out, I'll just use the PhotoRoom app. It uses artificial intelligence to find the subject, in this case, people, and removes everything else in the shot.
It instantly creates a new image. To promote their business, let's keep the sign visible. Rather than removing everything, we'll just blur the background for a professional look. I can even create an image that looks as if they're featured in a magazine.
PhotoRoom is especially popular with sellers on Poshmark and other online marketplaces. I took a photo of a purse lying on a bed. PhotoRoom removed the comforter in the shot to make it appear the photo was taken in a studio.
It also creates terrific profile photos for LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, automatically scanning a photo in my camera roll, and placing the person's face on a solid background.
There's a free version but for more options, PhotoRoom has a subscription plan for those who use their smartphone camera to promote themselves or their business.
There are PhotoRoom apps for iPhones and Android devices.