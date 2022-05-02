It doesn't take an expert to spot some weeds. It's either ground cover you want, or ground cover you'll want to get rid of.
PictureThis is an iPhone and Android app that can tell the difference between something that needs to be fed or pulled. Just take a photo of the plant with the leaves or a bud inside the frame.
PictureThis uses artificial intelligence to determine exactly what it is. A bush started growing in my flower bed last summer. "PictureThis" tells me it's a dogwood.
What's this? PictureThis says it's an American Black Cherry. That doesn't sound right, but after a closer look at the description, I see its more common name is a hackberry bush.
How accurate is it? I took the app to a home and garden center where it correctly identified every plant it saw. App Store reviewers give it high marks too. If it gets stumped, so to speak, a PictureThis community member will lend a hand to find its name.
A nice app to have if you're wondering "how does my garden grow?"