You can have 28 app icons on your home screen, and this one deserves some of that prime real estate. especially if you're too busy to read something you see online. The app lets you put it in your pocket for later.
Pocket is a web clipper. It'll save articles, videos, photos, and things you want to buy in one place that you can go back to later.
When you see something you want to look at later in a browser, tap share and select Pocket. When you have time later, open the Pocket app to find everything you've clipped.
And Pocket works cross-platform. If you're at work and see something on your desktop computer you can use this "Clipper" app, to save it with one click. Wherever you see content, on another phone, a tablet, or a computer, all of your Pocket saves can be found in one place.
Pocket also has recommended content based on things you've saved and things you're interested in.
Pocket is free with some ads. To remove those and for a few more features, a premium subscription is $45 a year. But the free version is plenty for most people.
It's an app I use every day, and it's great for busy people.