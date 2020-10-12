The busiest shopping days of the week aren't always around the holidays.
Amazon Prime Day, which runs Tuesday-Wednesday Oct. 13 and 14, was the biggest online shopping event in history last year.
If you've ever tried catching one of those lightning deals, you either have to be quick or use an app.
Here's an app that uses artificial intelligence to help you find what you're looking for, at the lowest price ever.
Pricepulse is a price-tracking app that searches for prices and availability in major retail stores. Its best feature, especially around Prime Day, is notifying shoppers when an item at Amazon drops to a low price.
Connect Pricepulse with your Amazon account and it imports your wishlists and cart. It'll show you the current price along with the highest, lowest, and average price in its Amazon history.
This Wyze smart home camera is $26 now but was once $19.54. I can also see that the eero mesh wifi system is currently $169, which Pricepulse says is the lowest price ever! That's 64% off its average $463 price tag.
Pricepulse's value on Prime Days is how it tracks and notifies users when something hits its 'lowest price ever.' Say you're looking for a robot vacuum cleaner. Add them to a watchlist and if one of them pops up in a lightning deal, you'll get a notification and can buy it right in the app.
I also like the feature where it'll find the availability of products. The Nintendo Switch is sold out everywhere. When Pricepulse finds it at Walmart, Target, Best Buy or GameStop, it'll let me know.
This is an unusual year and some stores still aren't fully open, so online shopping is expected to be bigger than ever. Tools like this can help you not only find those gifts in high demand, but at their lowest price.