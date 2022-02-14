How often do you do this: Open Netflix, browse. open Hulu, browse. Open HBO, browse.
I can take most of the night just to find something to watch. I've found an app to help and it's real good.
That's the name: Reelgood. Rather than switching back and forth between services, Reelgood puts your subscriptions in one place. Here's how it works: Select all of the streaming services you subscribe to. Reelgood includes just about all of them including freebies such as Tubi and Pluto.
When you open the Reelgood app you see movies and shows only available from your subscriptions. Right now, the app highlights 2022 Oscar nominees that you can watch on your subscriptions, along with what's popular this week, what's trending and hidden gems. Feel like seeing an action and adventure movie, or documentary, Reelgood categorizes what's available in genres. Bookmark what you want to watch later.
If you have a Roku device, the Reelgood app includes a remote control so if when you find something to watch, tap the controller to start playing on the TV. You can't watch in the Reelgood app, but you can see previews.
Reelgood is a free app. But it does collect and share your information such as what you watch, how long you watch and who's watching, and sells that data to third party-companies. If that doesn't bother you, but finding something to watch does, it's really good at what it does.