If you're watching a movie at home you can hit pause. If you're at the theater, you have to 'go' on instinct, unless you have this app.
RunPee is the genius name of this genius app. It buzzes your phone to tell you when to go to the restroom without missing a crucial part of the movie.
Here's how it works. Since I won't give any spoilers, I'll use the classic original Top Gun. Just as the movie starts, open the app and choose the movie you're watching, and hit 'start timer'. RunPee keeps track of where you are in the movie. When a less-important scene is coming up, your phone vibrates that lets you know, if you've gotta go, go now.
In the original Top Gun movie, RunPee suggests it's safe to miss this scene, precisely when Jester says, "return to the base immediately," giving me 3 minutes and 45 seconds to get back to catch the next scene.
Not only that, the app fills you in on what you missed in the scene when you were in the restroom. The app has dark and silent modes so the phone doesn't light up and disturb people around you. It only vibrates.
RunPee has a few other features. It lets you know if there are any additional scenes or clips in the credits. And if you walk in late, there's a synopsis of the first few minutes so you're not lost.
The app is free but for just one movie. To use the timer for more movies, you agree to watch ads that you can watch. Even days before you go to the movies. If you go to the movies a lot and if you always get the 50-ounce soft drink, the app is worth the 99-cents-a-month subscription. Trust me.