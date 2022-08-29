This is the time for high school seniors to apply for college scholarships. There are millions of scholarship dollars available, but how do you find them? There's an app for that, called "Scholly."
It was developed by a former student who received a combined $1.3 million in college scholarships. Much of it was scholarships few people knew about. He took what he learned and built the app.
Here's how it works.
Scholly asks for information on the student. Things they're interested in, their religion, grades, information about their parents, and more. Using that information, Scholly searches for scholarships available to students who match the criteria. There are scholarships only for students of divorced parents, students whose parents work at The Home Depot, and dozens more that eligible students don't know about.
Find one they're interested in applying for, and Scholly takes them to the official page of the foundation or business offering the scholarship. The app sends notifications when new scholarships become available.
Scholly is free to download so you can see how many scholarships are available to you, but a subscription is required to see all of the information and apply.
August begins scholarship season for high school seniors. Best to get started now.