Thisssssss is an app you'll hope you never need to use. A snake identification app called "SnakeSnap."
Let's say you run across a snake in the grass or in the water. You don't know what it is. Before you try to kill it or something, take a picture.
Upload the photo using the SnakeSnap app and a team of snake experts will identify it for you. The app uses some degree of artificial intelligence but mainly relies on a 15-person team who'll review your photo and let you know what it is.
No snakes near me but I snapped a photo of a snake I found on the internet. Which is as close as I want to get.
I uploaded the photo and one of SnakeSnap's herpetologist or nature specialists looked at it and replied with an email letting me know it's a non-venomous water snake that's pretty common around here. Sure beats me trying to identify it by searching websites for the answer.
One snake looks dangerous but SnakeSnap says it's an Eastern Mud Snake and is safe enough to pick up with your hands. I'll take their word for it.
What if you need an answer quickly, because snakes are obviously not going to wait around while you try to figure out what it is. I'm happy to tell you I got an answer in about one minute. The email had a pretty good explanation and offered more information on snakes, venomous and non-venomous, where I live.
SnakeSnap is a free app but requires a subscription. Just $10 for the entire year. Well worth the cost if you spend a lot of time outdoors.