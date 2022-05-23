The problem with subscribing to a lot of streaming services, is you have to exit one to browse another. This app of the day eliminates the need for that, plus it finds something you'll like, based on the likes of other people with the same taste in movies.
Taste looks like a movie version of Tinder. You swipe right for something that looks good and left for something less attractive. But rather than showing you everything everywhere, Taste shows only movies and shows available on the services you subscribe to.
Taste offers suggestions of what you might like but is not based on reviews from just anyone. It's based on reviews from other users with the same taste in movies as you.
Rate movies as you go along. Awful, meh, good, or amazing. As you swipe through the movies that sound good, it builds your taste profile and matches your choices to other users who prefer the same thing. Like dating apps, matches are displayed with a percentage of your taste and how much it matches like-minded users.
And the more you engage with the app, the better it gets at suggesting movies you're likely to enjoy.
The app is easy to navigate and suggestions are pretty spot-on. The only downside is it requires your name, and phone number and asks for your birthdate. (lie about that one). It is a free app for iPhones and Android devices, and it's pretty good at suggesting something you'll like.