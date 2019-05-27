What the Tech? App of the day: Tasty

There’s no shortage of recipe or cooking apps in the app stores. There are some really great ones with

tens of thousands of dishes, but that isn't what you always need or want.

If you want simple and fun, there’s Tasty.

This free app for Android and iOS devices has a super simple layout that makes it easy to

browse through the dozens of categories.

Choose a dish in Tasty and rather than just getting the recipe, you get a gif-like video showing

every step you should take. And they make it all look easy. That's the point.

Cajun BBQ wings could sound a little intimidating, but a featured recipe in Tasty only has eight

steps. The video shows you each one and all the ingredients you need. The videos are set to

music and play on a loop, but you can also watch one step at a time.

Seriously simple. Who couldn't do this?

Tasty has recipes for cocktails, mocktails, keto, vegetarian and vegan. The creators of a

meatless pulled-pork sandwich made with jackfruit pranked their friends, who couldn't believe it

was meat free. Who knew shredding a jackfruit could be simple?

There are hundreds of vegan recipes, and users are sharing more every day, including creative recipes like mango avocodo taco cups or meatless meatball food rings.

Homemade honeycomb doesn't sound like something I'd be brave enough to try, but the step

by step video makes it look so easy. And it is.

Tasty was just updated to include nutritional information.

I wouldn't suggest getting rid of other recipe apps on your phone, but for summertime, when

you want to keep things simple and tasty, this app belongs on anyone's home screen.