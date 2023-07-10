Threads is a lot like Twitter. It's a micro-blogging social media platform where you can post up to 500 words. But before you download for FOMO, fear of missing out, there are things you should know.
To install Threads, you must have an Instagram account tied to your Threads app. Your handle or username is the same as Instagram. If you learn you don't like Threads, you can't delete it without deleting your Instagram account. You'll be prompted to add followers from Instagram and you can search for others to follow.
Unlike Twitter, there is no feed for your followers. Meta's algorithm will mix those in with Thread accounts it thinks you're interested in. That makes it very noisy and crowded with accounts you're not following. But you can block or mute accounts you don't want to see.
There are no hashtags. You can use them, but you can't search for hashtags if you want to follow a discussion. There are no trending topics in Threads and you can't make lists of people you follow like on Twitter.
And finally, privacy. Like all social media platforms, Threads tracks you. In its privacy policy, Threads collects data linked to your identity, including your health and fitness, financial info, contact info, purchases, location, search history, sensitive info, and other data. That can be just about anything.
By the way, Facebook and Instagram collect all of that information, too.
It's doubtful the privacy policy will be pulled back, but Meta says it'll be updating the app and possibly adding some of the features you've come to love from Twitter.