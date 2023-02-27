The app is called "Tunity," and there's a version for both iPhone and Android devices. The idea is to stream only the audio of what's playing on TV to your phone. Here's how it works.
Say you're at a noisy sports bar. The sound is muted, but you want or need to hear the audio.
Open the Tunity app and aim the camera at the TV, and put it in the frame. And now tap the screen.
Tunity can magically recognize what channel you're watching. The company calls it computer vision technology. Just from the screen, Tunity detects the channel. Then, it streams the audio to the phone. You can listen either over the phone's speaker or earbuds.
I tested it on multiple channels, and it worked well. The audio isn't perfectly synced with the TV. In fact, sometimes it's off by 10 seconds. While you can adjust the audio sync with a slider, it's really difficult to get it just right. But sometimes it's better for some reason. Anyway, it may not be as big of a deal while watching sports since you're not seeing the announcers.
Most live channels are supported. But, I found it doesn't do so great with TV shows because it's nearly impossible to get the audio synced perfectly. For sports, you can get it close enough. And it doesn't work with Netflix or those streaming services. It's for live TV.
About a year ago I tested it out and it never detected the screen or channel. But recent updates were a big improvement. Still, you may have mixed results. It's free for iPhone and Android devices.