Back in the day, and it wasn't that long ago, lots of people had a TV guide beside the remote that showed them everything that was going to be on TV that week. There's nothing like that on Hulu or YouTube TV. But there's an app.
The TV Guide app does what the old TV Guide did. And more. You're asked to select all of the streaming services you subscribe to, like Netflix, and HBO. Then select some of your favorite shows so the app can give recommendations of things you might like.
The next time you open the app you'll see what's playing only on the channels and services you have. When it comes to live TV, the app has an impressive TV listings page so see what's coming on later that week. It's fine on a phone but even better on an iPad's larger screen.
You can also select a show to watch and the app opens your streaming app so you can watch on your device, or cast it to your TV.
The listings are the best thing about the TV Guide app and I haven't found a better way to do that. Swiping the screen you'll see a guide that goes on for days. The app is free for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. If you're a cord-cutter always wondering, what's coming on this week? This is an app to watch.