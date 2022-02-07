Uptime is an entertaining app for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices that can not only teach new thoughts and ideas but does it quickly.
You're asked to choose at least three topics you're interested in. I chose about a half-dozen. Uptime then curates a selection of work from books, articles, movies, and documentaries. It's kind of like an even shorter Cliffs Notes version. Uptime calls them hacks.
There's the book hack, "Time and How to Spend It." A hack of a Beastie Boys documentary. And a course hack on Business Leadership by Howard Schultz.
The "hacks," if you will, are just five minutes long and feature full-screen graphics and animations you can watch or read, or Uptime reads them for you.
One hack of the Malcolm Gladwell book "The Tipping Point" includes a portion of one of his Ted Talks. Stick with his talk and you'll hear why he's discussing spaghetti sauce.
There are thousands of bite-size hacks of fascinating topics and from some of the greatest minds in the world.
Uptime is free at the moment. The team says on its website they're working on a paid subscription version for later this year. It's a nice way to turn downtime, to uptime.