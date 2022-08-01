A recent study finds the average American spends two days out of every week online, and a lot of that time is spent scrolling through TikTok or social media. This app, Uptime, says it can use your downtime to make you one of the smartest people in the room, in just 5 minutes.
Uptime boils down the essential parts of books, documentaries, blog posts, and podcasts into bite-sized content you can read in the carpool line or during TV commercial breaks.
The book, "Time and How to Spend it," a Beastie Boys documentary, and Malcolm Gladwell's book "The Tipping Point" includes one of his TedTalks.
Can't wrap your head around Stephen Hawking's "A Brief History of Time?" Uptime makes it even briefer, highlighting the main points and choosing the best paragraphs you can read or have it read to you. Just enough to get the gist of the book.
There's also the Mike Wallace documentary, books about business and leadership, and self-improvement from some of the greatest minds in the world. All condensed to the main points in five minutes.
Uptime is a free app but requires a subscription that's $20 a month or $80 a year. There's also a 3-day free trial.