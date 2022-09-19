Customized home screens used to be only possible on Android phones. Now an app called Widgetsmith allows you to make your iPhone look like no one else's.
Widgetsmith is simply a tool chest of iPhone customizations, creating small and medium-sized widgets that can be added to the lock screen.
Create your own widget by choosing a circular or horizontal template, then choose what you want it to be. Step count, weather, time, or a photo. Create a few, the new lock screen can hold four small widgets.
I chose step count, weather conditions, moon phase, and a website link.
To add them, just hard press the lock screen and tap customize. Scroll down to Widgetsmith, and select the widgets you created. Now, you can access those tools without needing to open to the home screen and tap on the app.
In iOS 16, you can also change the fonts and color of the time and date. Add your own photo.
So how hard or easy is it to use this app? I'll admit it might take some time to learn how to use it but there are how-to videos right inside the app to help you get started.