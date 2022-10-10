About half of all robocalls are good. They're from doctor's offices, pharmacists, and schools with important information you want to hear. The other half of robocalls are the ones we want blocked. One way to do that is with the app "YouMail."
YouMail is a free app and service that blocks robocalls from ringing the phone by checking the number to see if it's included in a library of over a million "bad numbers" known to be from scammers and telemarketers.
Normally, unanswered calls stay on your cellular provider's servers. With YouMail installed and authorized, the calls are re-routed to YouMail servers and the bad number callers hear a recorded message like this: "this number is not in service," which may deter other telemarketers from calling it again.
If the number is not in the bad number library, the caller hears your primary voicemail greeting. The voicemail they leave can be reviewed later, and it's transcribed, emailed, or texted to you.
The free version does all of this but has ads. And since it requires the app to contact your cell company to get approval to intercept your calls, setup can be complicated, but it does work.