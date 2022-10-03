When you need help your first thought is to call someone. But if cell towers are down, calls cannot go out. Cellular companies rush to place portable cell towers in disaster areas. But those portable cell stations aren't powerful enough for everyone to be calling at the same time.
The app Zello can send text and audio messages because it doesn't need very much bandwidth to get through.
Zello is sort of like a walkie-talkie. Anyone connected with each other, or part of a community of users, just press the button to speak to everyone.
Many rescue agencies use it to communicate with each other. So do volunteers like the community Cajun Navy, which is helping out in Florida.
Cajun Navy formed years ago during Hurricane Irma. Currently, it has volunteers across the country reviewing requests for help and mobilizing volunteers.
To use Zello, everyone in your family or network of friends will need the app on their phone. It isn't just for emergencies, but for anywhere there's a limited cellular network signal such as large events when everyone is using their phone to send photos and call friends.
It is free for Android and iOS devices. It could be a lifesaver.