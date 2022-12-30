I'm not a LEGO builder but still, this is the best smartphone app I tried this year. It's called "Brickit."
It uses the phone's camera and artificial intelligence to show kids what they can build with the LEGO bricks they have.
I asked Colin and Cole Alter, and Cora Stout, big LEGO fans, to give it a try. The boys don't play with them a lot.
"I like to consider myself somewhat of a creative person, but I don't even know where to start with that pile of Legos."
It is overwhelming and a little intimidating.
The Alter's aim the camera at the pile, and Brickit scans what's there and identifies each piece. Then it digs through its database of designs.
For some LEGO fans, searching for the right piece is part of the fun. But if you just can't find it in your pile, the Brickit app can find the pieces for you.
When you're done, snap a photo and save it to your profile so you can tear it apart and do something else.
There's a free version of the Brickit app but for more designs and features, it's $40 a year. It's available for iPhones and Android devices and it's my choice for the coolest App of the Year.