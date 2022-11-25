We all use apps for social media, music, and games. There are apps that make it easy for anyone with a smartphone to make a difference.
Share the Meal is an app from the United Nations World Food Programme. An app for iPhones and Android devices, it allows anyone to share their holiday meal with someone around the world.
The World Food Programme is focusing on several parts of the world in desperate need of help.
Helping families in Colombia and Syria and helping to strengthen nutrition in the Dominican Republic are two examples. There is a need for emergency aid in Ukraine where thousands of families are without food, water, and other life-saving necessities since the war began last February.
The World Food Programme has a goal of providing 6 and a half million meals to the people of Ukraine and it is a little over halfway there.
Rather than needing to send a check or calling a number, the Share the Meal app allows users to donate a meal with the tap of their phone using Paypal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit card.
80 cents pays for 1 meal, and $5.60 shares a meal for seven days. You can give once, or monthly.
Most people are willing to donate to a good cause, but a lack of time and opportunity leads many of us to put off any charitable thoughts until we forget about it completely. Share the Meal takes only a couple of minutes to make a difference.