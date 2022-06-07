Your iPhone is about to get a new look, and you won't need to spend any money to get it.
Apple unveiled the features of its new operating system.
There were a lot of rumors and expectations of what it would introduce at its annual event. There is no virtual reality headset but still some good news if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.
iOS 16 will let you customize your phone so it doesn't look like everyone else's. Say you use a photo of the kids as your iPhone lock screen. You'll now be able to create your own style with widgets. Tap on the clock for instance and choose a different font and color. Add a calendar, and weather, and your lock screen will show you those things without needing to unlock the phone.
Real-time sports scores and Uber rides will be displayed in a cool widget without unlocking the phone.
If you've ever sent someone a text you wish you hadn't sent, you can undo send, or edit it before they see it. You'll be able to do the same thing in email. That could save some embarrassment.
iPhone users have probably dictated a text like this, "what time will you be here question mark." When iOS 16 is released, dictation will add punctuation automatically.
I love this new feature. Say you take this picture of a dog. You'll soon be able to crop out the background and send it.
Apple also gave a glimpse of what CarPlay will look like in some vehicles soon with a display across the dashboard that you can customize.
The new iOS 16 will not work on the iPhone 6 or iPhone 7. So if you want the new features, you'll need to get a newer phone.