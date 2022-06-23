Shortcuts is pre-installed on new iPhones. If you don't see the app on your iPhone or iPad, you can download it from the App Store. What this app does is take some of the most complex things we often do with the iPhone and do them with just one tap on the screen.
Let's say you typically call or text someone that you're on the way home and what time they can expect you. Rather than needing to open the messages app, find a contact, write out that text, and hit send, a shortcut does it for you.
Opening the Shortcuts app, tap on Gallery. These are some of the more popular and useful shortcuts. Using the "Going Home" shortcut, I can select a favorite podcast to start playing, get directions and send my ETA in a text to my wife. When my phone detects I'm leaving work, the shortcut starts the podcast, opens maps, and sends my ETA through a text message.
This shortcut automatically starts a workout when my phone connects to the earbuds I wear at the gym. And this shortcut starts opening Amazon Music when I arrive at the gym.
Here's one called "Take a Break." It'll set an alarm and turn on do not disturb whenever you ask Siri to "Take a Break."
Customizing these shortcuts take a little bit of work but you don't have to pay attention to all of the steps, Apple has set this up for you.
If you want you can add a shortcut to the home screen, but it's generally much easier to just ask Siri. There are tons of shortcuts available, some created by Apple, some shared by other people. Open the Shortcuts app and look around. Next time, I'll show you some of my favorite shortcuts to make using the iPhone even easier.