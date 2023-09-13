Sometimes Apple's unveiling of a new iPhone is exciting. Sometimes it isn't that big of an update, like this one. The iPhone 15 isn't that different from the iPhone 14. But it still might be worth the upgrade for some iPhone users.
iPhone 15 improvements are mostly under the hood. It's faster, the cameras are an improvement. It's also simpler to switch to portrait mode.
It gets the dynamic island that displays music playing, phone calls, and Uber information. And the screen is a bit bigger.
There are no huge upgrades from the 14. In fact, Apple spent a little more than 2 minutes unveiling it, less than it spent on talking about its environmental impact.
The most significant difference users will notice is the charging port. The lightning port is out, USB-C is in, and can charge other Apple devices.
The iPhone 15 Pro has significantly better cameras and is fast enough for gamers to play Apple's version of console games.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is faster than the previous model of course. A new feature allows you to answer and hang up calls, just by pinching your fingers together.
The Series 9 also comes in 2 new colors, pink and starlight.
Who should upgrade? My opinion is anyone with an iPhone 13 and older and anyone with a series 7 and older Apple Watch. But the upgrade isn't necessarily recommended for the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9.
Remember, last year's models of both phones and the Apple Watch drop in price by $100.