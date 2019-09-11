What The Tech

What the Tech? Apple unveils new iPhones and more

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 09:13 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:13 AM EDT

Are the new iPhones all that much better than the older iPhones? That's the question we find ourselves asking every fall. Apple unveiled three new iPhones, a new iPad and a Watch Series 5 on Tuesday, and we'll have to decide whether it's worth another upgrade.

The most exciting thing about this year's September event is not the new devices but the new content.

Apple is making a big push into the gaming and streaming content areas and made a splash with two announcements.

Apple Arcade is a Netflix-like subscription service where users can play games from the app store without having to purchase them. Apple Arcade is launching September 19 with 100 new games. It will cost $4.99 a month for unlimited games and play for everyone in the family.

Apple announced it was working on Apple TV+ at its developers conference in June and on Tuesday we learned more about it. The streaming service, similar to Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, will cost $4.99 per month for the family. It launches November 1 with two made-for-Apple shows along with other content.

We do not know if Apple TV+ will include regular TV programming and what other movies might be available.

We did learn Apple will be releasing new content every month by producers such as Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

The new Apple Watch Series 5 and a new iPad are coming soon. The new watch has a few upgrades and new chip but it's the same form factor as the previous Series 4 Watch.

The new iPad has a 10.6" screen and runs the new iPad OS.

Apple unveiled its newest phones on Tuesday as well. The iPhone 11 is a replacement for the iPhone XR and the cheapest option for a new iPhone at $699. The iPhone 11 has a faster chip a better camera equipped with an ultra-wide lens.

The biggest change in phones this time around is in the name. Apple is now calling its premium phones the Pro, taking on the namesake of the best iPads. The iPhone Pro and Pro Max are Apple's best smartphones to date with a terrific camera and lens system for photos and videos. There will also be apps created only for Pro phones. The iPhone Pro is $999 and Pro Max is $1,099 and can be pre-ordered Friday, September 13. They'll begin shipping the following Friday.

Apple is keeping the iPhone XR and selling it for $599 and has also dropped the price for an iPhone 8 to $449. Meanwhile, iOS 13 will be released to the public next week.

