Playing the stock market is fun, but it's also intimidating for first-time traders. Apps let you trade stocks with no commission or fees and include lots of helpful information.
TD Ameritrade is a well-respected stock market app. Lots of information on individual stocks and prices are updated in real-time. It's a powerful app for long-term investors and anyone wanting to try day-trading. It's easy to use, but probably not the best choice for beginners.
Robinhood has become very popular for people just getting into the game. It allows people to purchase fractions of a stock. Rather than buying one whole share of Amazon for $2700, you can buy $1, $10, or $100 worth. Robinhood also lets you purchase some cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. No fees for stock purchases, but like everywhere else, there are fees for crypto.
For information on which stocks to buy and sell, there's Public. While you can buy and sell shares and crypto, Public has a social network aspect where users can learn from professional investors and other users. You can also ask questions of corporate CEO's and stock analysts who frequently hold town meetings to answer users' questions.
Using any of these apps requires connecting a bank account to transfer money. All have bank-level security to protect your information and your cash. The greatest risk to losing money using these apps is playing the market.