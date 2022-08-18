Kids, this is how your parents did school? We took notes in notebooks, kept things for class in folders and we studied using notecards. You don't have to do that today. Anyone can use these tech tools to get stuff done.
Grammarly is an app and browser extension that checks for spelling, subject-verb agreement, pronunciation, and even tone detection. The browser extension corrects grammar anywhere you write.
Evernote, Google, social media, and even email.
Evernote is one of the best tools when it comes to creating documents and saving just about anything. Students can create folders for each class, and create and save notes in those notebooks. Clip items from the internet they need to refer to later, record audio of lectures, and collaborate with study partners.
Google has its own suite of productivity tools and they're all free. Google Drive is cloud storage for all of your work such as documents, spreadsheets, photos, and lots more.
Google Docs is kind of like Evernote, but better to use if you need to save any document as a PDF file.
Google Keep creates sharable notes and pins them to a board for organization. Google Collections is a little-known but helpful extension and app where you can save links, images, and more from all of your search results. Not just for students and workers, but a great way to save recipes, news stories you want to read later, or movies to watch. I searched for Paddington 2, clicked this bookmark and it is saved to my Google Collections watchlist. Hey, it's a good movie.
Every one of these things is free and parents I think you'll agree if these tools were available when we were in school, we might all have better grades.