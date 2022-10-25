"We're always told to reach for the stars. What if the stars could reach for us?"
On a cold night in the Smoky Mountains, dozens of people walk a trail surrounded by hundreds of thousands of trees, lights, and lasers. It's called "Astra Lumina," a show that's impossible to describe.
"A Lumina night walk is not a media or something we're used to experiencing in our everyday life. It's not like a movie, it's not a book, it's not a TV show. It is way different. It's taking a walk during the nighttime," said The Moment Factory Multimedia Director Thomas Pintal.
The Moment Factory, a Canadian entertainment company, designed, built, and created this enchanting story, using lights, lasers, music, sound, and special effects. It's on display at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where over 500 trees and bushes were planted for the show.
"It's the story of stars falling on the Earth, regenerating, and then getting back to the skies," said Pintal.
Maybe you've seen falling stars, but not like this. Technological advances make it possible on many different levels.
"The new technology of LED, it gives us the opportunity to bring more lights without using as much power that was needed before," said Pintal.
It isn't just the lights, but the enclosures that protect them for months in rain and maybe snow.
"Five years ago, we might not have been able to achieve it. It would have been way more difficult with the stability of the systems. The technology is about making that illusion, making us believe a story. Making us believe we're in a different place and in a different world," said Pintal.
Just an amazing experience. Not just the lights but the sound, the sound effects, and, of course, mother nature. This is the first one in the United States, but there will be more to see.