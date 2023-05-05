Amazon's Astro robot is cute and pretty entertaining.
Big eyes constantly watch for movement and that's why it could be good for securing your home.
Here's how it works: Astro learns the layout of your entire home. A person can teach it the name of each room.
Astro aims a camera at the front door to remember.
So when a person is not at home they can check the app.
While you're away, Astro patrols the house, going room to room, and looking out windows. If it detects something is amiss, Astro will send a notification to your phone. It also looks for strangers.
Each person who lives in the home has their face scanned by Astro. If a person turns it on away mode and it sees someone who isn't on its list of profiles, Astro sends an alarm to your phone and follows that person around the house.
When Astro is in patrol mode, it detects someone came into the house and began investigating an unrecognized person. It followed him gathering information and sending live video.
Astro used a periscope camera to investigate when it heard a loud noise. Scanning the room to see what was going on.
Will it eventually be a good solution for a home security system? Probably not on its own.
One great thing about Astro is that it works well with a Ring security system and other Echo devices. Right now you still need an invitation in order to spend $1,700 to get your own robot.