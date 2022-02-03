Today

Periods of rain with areas of fog; some ice possible late in the Poconos. Temps vary from 30s north to 50s south. 1-2" of rain likely.

Tonight

Periods of rain with areas of fog; some ice possible late in the Poconos. Temps vary from 30s north to 50s south. 1-2" of rain likely.

Tomorrow

Rain ending as a light wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain as colder air comes in; most ice in the Poconos, a light glaze possible elsewhere. Breezy and turning colder as temps drop below freezing by afternoon. Watch for icy spots.