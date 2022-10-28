Have you been in a crowd of people and suddenly everyone around you grabs their phone to take a selfie simultaneously? It's because of an app called "BeReal."
It seems everyone in their twenties is using the anti-Instagram app that asks its users to take a photo at the same exact time as everyone else, showing what they're doing with the rear camera and a selfie with the front-facing camera. You never know when a BeReal is going to happen.
"It is crazy. I will see people walking to class and go ahhhh."
I met Penn State student Courtney McKenzie over the summer when a BeReal notification popped up on our phones. We immediately knew what the other was doing.
"There's Instagram, it seems like people have the perfect lives and you only post what's good in your life. So when a BeReal is happening, it kind of removes that aspect," McKenzie said.
If you're fortunate, the BeReal notification comes when you're doing something fun, like a TikTok video shown at a concert.
Courtney almost always captures her BeReal moment within the two-minute window, which means she frequently posts selfies when she isn't Instagram-ready.
"I kind of like that it doesn't because it doesn't make other people feel bad for just sitting in bed or watching a TV show or whatever. And it also doesn't make people feel like they're missing out on something," she said.
Is BeReal safe? It gathers the same information as other social media apps, but in some ways, it's safer. You can't scroll through someone's BeReal history. You only see their latest photo until the next BeReal takes place.
You can't send messages to someone else, just comments and emojis that are shared publicly.
And another benefit is Courtney and all other BeReal enthusiasts have a daily photo diary of what they were doing every day of the year.
"That's probably my favorite aspect. It just reminds me to take a picture of what I'm doing during the day," she said.
BeReal's popularity has dimmed a bit over the past few months but it's still very popular with a certain demographic. I've used it for the past six months and it's still a lot of fun. You should try it.