A shortcut takes a complex task and completes it with just one tap on an iPhone or iPad. Like calculating a tip at a restaurant.
Open the Shortcuts app and find "calculate tip." Then, just enter the amount of the bill, and the percentage you want to tip. The shortcut does the calculation showing the amount of the tip, and the total.
The iPhone has a lot of accessibility features, but where to see them all? The iPhone Accessibility shortcut asks a series of questions such as are your vision impaired or hearing impaired. The shortcut then shows you all of the helpful accessibility features you can turn on in settings.
The "when do I need to leave by" shortcut uses your location and the address of your office. Then just ask Siri, "When do I need to leave by." Based on traffic reports, she'll answer giving you an extra five minutes to walk from the parking lot.
The "in case of emergency" shortcut allows someone to call for help with a tap on the screen. It'll send your location to anyone you add to the list with the message, "I just hit the emergency button, contact me immediately."
A step further is the "Pulled Over by Police" shortcut. This was released a couple of years ago. It will send your precise location to anyone you choose and start recording video when you say "Siri I'm being pulled over by police". You can change the action phrase to anything you want.
Once you install the shortcuts, you'll find them in the Shortcuts app. You can also add them to the screen as an icon, or add a widget to the screen with the shortcuts you use most often.
That's a lot of steps and information. I'll have step by step on my blog.