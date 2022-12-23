Today

Mostly cloudy, windy, and quite frigid. A stray flurry or snow shower can't entirely be ruled out, mainly north and west. Bitter cold with wind chills well below zero with winds gusting near 40 mph. Strongest winds early.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sun, windy, and very cold. Wind chills below zero all throughout the day. A stray flurry can't entirely be ruled out.