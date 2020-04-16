The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users about posting their graduation photos in a viral challenge to honor this year's high school graduates.
The challenge is supposedly in support of high school seniors who, because of the stay-at-home orders, will not be able to participate in a traditional graduation ceremony.
It seems harmless enough and lots of people who are stuck in quarantine think it's fun. But the Better Business Bureau claims it might be dangerous. But why?
I asked a cyber security expert if it's an overreaction to something tens of thousands of people are doing.
"If you're posting your photo from a yearbook or something else without a caption or any personal identifiable information it's honestly perfectly fine," said Morey Haber, chief technical officer of the cybersecurity firm Beyond Trust.
But here's the catch, adds Haber, a photo where you include your graduating year and school can be an opportunity for bad guys. Especially if you list anywhere on your Facebook profile your birthday.
"If they can see that you graduated in 1988 for example, they can say guess he's probably this, one, two or three years you were probably born. And I can easily marry the information," says Haber.
That could be sharing too much personal information, or if the bad guys target you by your getting credit card or driver's license number.
But here's how you can safely participate in Facebook challenges like this one. Make the post visible only to friends.
Haber has a suggestion for anyone participating in challenges like this one: "Ensure there is no personally identifiable information - that might be a photo, that could be your age. High school or date should be blacked out and don't make this information public."
Haber tells me there's a small risk in participating in these Facebook challenges. But, if a hacker has gathered other information on you, they can search for your name on Facebook and get a lot of what they need to steal your identity. So it's okay to play along, as long as you do with friends you can trust.