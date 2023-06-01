ChatGPT can answer questions and create content just like humans. The results read just like a human wrote them. Matching that with voice replication software could make the results sound like a human wrote and is saying it.
Recently I showed you the voice recording platform from the Acapela Group. You record yourself saying random phrases and words. Acapela then saves it in a voice bank. After processing, someone can type out what they want to say, and have it read back in their voice.
The computer speaks: "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog." Its primary function is to help patients who've lost the ability to speak. Here's what it sounds like. Remember, this came from me recording only random words and phrases.
The computer speaks: "Can you turn on the TV for me." It's helpful and reassuring for patients who lose their voice.
What if you could use the technology for other reasons? Maybe create a presentation using ChatGPT and have my own voice present it. The computer speaks: "Welcome to What the Tech? Where we demystify the fascinating advances in technology."
Here's another possibility. A child logs on to a parent's computer and calls the school to say they're sick.
"This is Jamey Tucker. My daughter Delaney is sick and will not be in school today."
This isn't likely to happen with my own voice, but other companies offer artificial voice technology to create deep fakes. And Apple is expected to release its own version in an upcoming update where Siri can read anything you type, in your own voice.