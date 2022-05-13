Today

Mostly cloudy and a bit muggy with a few primarily evening showers and maybe a rumble of thunder; patchy drizzle or fog late.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and a bit muggy with a few primarily evening showers and maybe a rumble of thunder; patchy drizzle or fog late.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy, seasonably warm, and rather humid; some morning fog, then some showers or a thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon.