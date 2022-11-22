I've accumulated a lot of cookbooks through the years, and one contains a family recipe for cornbread dressing from my grandmother. I've also saved some from Pinterest. There are a couple of cool ways to save all of these in one place.
If you use Evernote for word processing and organizing, it works great for recipes. Evernote has a companion app called "Scannable." You'll notice it doesn't just take a photo, but scans the image to create a digital note. Add tags and keywords to help you find it later, then save the notes in a folder labeled "recipes."
It's also great if you have a family recipe handed down on a piece of paper. Evernote saves the handwritten recipe from my grandma, just as it looks on paper. The cool thing is everything is searchable by keyword to find ingredients. Add an Evernote clipper to your web browser and you can save any recipe you find on Pinterest or other websites.
Another option is the app Recipe Keeper, which allows you to search for recipes on Pinterest.
For cooks who hate math, you can change the number of people you need to serve and Recipe Keeper adjusts the recipe and necessary ingredients automatically. Recipe Keeper and Evernote work on iPhones, and Android devices, as well as PCs and Mac computers.
Why go to this trouble? It protects recipes from being lost forever and the next generation of cooks are going to have them on their phones wherever they go.