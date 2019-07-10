What The Tech

What the Tech? Cost of cutting the cord

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

What the Tech? Cost of cutting the cord

If you're like millions of Americans who feel they are paying too much for cable or satellite television, you've thought about cutting the cord and going with one of the streaming services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Hulu.

All of the streaming services advertise a low introductory price and hundreds of channels, but what most people don't know is that many of their favorite channels are not offered or carried by these streaming services.

While trying to figure all of this out for myself and some friends, I learned every streaming service is missing something.

Sling TV has three levels of programming choices. Orange, Blue and a combination of the two. For a family let's look at the Orange and Blue package which is $40 a month. Most of the popular channels including ESPN, but it does not come with ESPN U which shows college football and basketball games. There's also no TV Land, CMT, SEC Network, no Disney, Nickelodeon and none of the news networks except for CNN. No Fox, MSNBC or CNBC. Sling does offer a Total TV package for $60 a month that includes pretty much everything but still no Fox News or Nickelodeon. There is Nick Jr. If you are a Fox News watcher, you won't be able to see it using any of the Sling TV packages.

YouTube TV is a favorite streaming service for millions of people. It's $50 a month. It has most everything, but it does not have A&E, History, TV Land, Nickelodeon, MTV VH1.

DirectTV Now offers several packages. Its $50 a month tier does not have ESPN U or ESPN News, HGTV, Food channel, Lifetime, AMC, A&E. History, TV Land, but it does have MTV, VH1, Disney and Nickelodeon. The $70 a month DirectTV Now package doesn't have ESPN U, HGTV, but adds TV Land, and HBO.

Sony's PlayStation Vue streaming service has one of the best selections for $55 a month, but notable omissions are A&E, History, Nickelodeon, Fubo is a new streaming service for $55 a month. It does not have any Disney-owned properties, so none of the ESPN channels.

Philo is the least expensive streaming service for just $20 a month. But if you're a sports or news person, you won't find any ESPN, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC or Fox News or Disney.

So what's the best option for anyone switching from cable or satellite? That's a personal decision. Sling TV's Total TV package has the most channels but again, no Fox News. Hulu, YouTube TV, and Playstation Vue are all very competitive with channel selection for $45-$55 a month.

For a comprehensive look at what each service offers, check out What the Tech's website.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

This Week's Circulars

Technology

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

NY governor signs pay equity legislation at US women's soccer parade
Getty Images

NY governor signs pay equity legislation at US women's soccer parade

Health Beat: HIFU zaps prostate cancer

Health Beat: HIFU zaps prostate cancer

Drivers stop on Atlanta interstate to grab flying cash
ViralHog via CNN

Drivers stop on Atlanta interstate to grab flying cash

10 new food vendors coming to Musikfest
ArtsQuest

10 new food vendors coming to Musikfest

High-tide flooding only going to get worse, NOAA says
Getty Images

High-tide flooding only going to get worse, NOAA says

Utah man charged with murder in Mackenzie Lueck's death
via CNN

Utah man charged with murder in Mackenzie Lueck's death

American Airlines' flight problems extend beyond 737 Max grounding
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

American Airlines' flight problems extend beyond 737 Max grounding

NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
iStock/junial

NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Antarctica's ice is degrading faster than we thought
NASA/OIB/Jeremy Harbeck via CNN

Antarctica's ice is degrading faster than we thought

Several brands of buns, rolls recalled due to choking hazard
Bloomberg via Getty Images/CNN

Several brands of buns, rolls recalled due to choking hazard

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
PETA

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car

DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide

DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide

Astronomers find rare kilometer-wide asteroid with unusual orbit
JPL-CalTech/NASA via CNN

Astronomers find rare kilometer-wide asteroid with unusual orbit

House Democrats invite labor secretary to testify on Epstein deal
CNN

House Democrats invite labor secretary to testify on Epstein deal

Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley
iStockPhoto / sculpies

Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
Matt Roth | 69 News

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows

Pittsburgh Zoo's beloved 10-year-old lion dies
Pittsburgh Zoo

Pittsburgh Zoo's beloved 10-year-old lion dies

Beltzville Lake Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria

Beltzville Lake Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria

Meghan brings baby Archie to watch Harry play polo
Getty Images

Meghan brings baby Archie to watch Harry play polo