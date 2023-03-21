Less than three years ago, YouTube TV was just $49 a month. But subscribers received an email saying the price is going up, for the second time, and will now cost $73 a month.
Hulu raised prices last year, leaving many people wondering how long will it be before streaming costs are the same as cable.
YouTube TV costs $73 for over 100 channels. Hulu Plus Live TV is now $70 a month but also includes Hulu movies, Disney+, and ESPN+ in that price.
Fubo's basic package of 152 channels is $75 a month.
Direct TV Stream's price is $75 for 75 channels, and 140 channels for $110 a month.
And with streaming, you'll have to pay another company for the internet, which can be around $75 a month.
Taking that into account, streaming with YouTube, Hulu, Fubo, or Direct TV is going to be around $155 a month.
How does that compare with cable TV prices? According to Xfinity's website, the internet and 125 channels is $172 after two years of promotional pricing.
There are some cheaper options for streaming services and the internet.
There are some cheaper streaming options. Sling TV has packages starting at $40 a month and Philo has a $25-a-month package that does not offer sports channels. Both T-Mobile and Verizon offer in-home internet for as little as $25 a month, but it depends greatly on where you live.