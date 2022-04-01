Teenagers today do not like talking on the phone. At least to people they don't know. But they do text and that's how a group of volunteer counselors are connecting with teenagers who need to talk to someone.
The Crisis Text Line is a 24-hour, 7 days a week service where teenagers can text with a licensed counselor about whatever they're struggling with.
When a teenager wants help or feels helpless, they can text "home" to this number, 741-741, and a trained counselor will text back, within minutes.
Problems with eating disorders, depression, anxiety, self-harm, and isolation are pretty common issues.
A sample of texts they've received over the years: "I have no one to talk to about it. I would like to stop cutting myself," and "I want to die or run away. I can't take my family."
It's especially helpful for teens who don't want anyone to hear them talking on the phone. Text messages can be sent quietly and in private as each message is confidential.
Crisis Text Line has added "What's App" messaging so those conversations are encrypted. It's also available on the website, CrisisTextLine.com where people can chat through Facebook Messenger.
Once again, text the word "Home" to 741-741 to be connected almost immediately with a counselor.
Crisis Text Line is seeking counselors who'll volunteer their time to help answer the text messages. Since it launched nearly 10 years ago, it says it's handled well over 7 million conversations with teenagers seeking help.