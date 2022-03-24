Every spring my job is to clean out a storage room that's gotten full with things we don't need. Sort of like a smartphone. So before I declutter this storage space, I'll clean out the storage on my phone.
In settings and storage, review those large attachments using over a gigabyte of space.
As for videos and photos in text messages, you may be able to review them but not all of them. So open the messages app and delete the ones you no longer need, and pay close attention to messages with attachments.
Back in settings and storage, see which apps are taking up the most space. On an Android phone, it's in "device management."
Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram probably use a lot of your storage for no reason. The easiest way to free up that space is by deleting the app. I deleted the TikTok app and its 613 megabytes of data. I
reinstalled the app and signed back in. I have more space on the phone, and TikTok still works the same.
Just like you'd do with clothes you haven't worn in over a year, get rid of apps you don't use. On an iPhone, swipe to the end of the home screen and tap "App Library." On an Android device, it's settings and App Storage.
Delete free apps you don't use, like games. Free apps are constantly tracking your activity. If you don't use them, delete them.
Remember, before you do anything, back up your phone so you don't lose something you need. I covered a lot here, for step-by-step directions check out my blog.