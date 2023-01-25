The Environmental Protection Agency estimates some 21,000 people die as a result of exposure to radon every year. The gas comes up from the ground through any cracks or space in the foundation. If you live in an area with high radon levels, you might want to get your home tested.
A device from Airthings is small, lightweight, and battery-operated. These are typically around $150. You simply place the detector somewhere on the lowest level of your home. The first reading is available after about 24 hours. It shows both long-term and short-term averages.
If the long-term average is over 4, the EPA suggests contacting a professional.
Last winter I was getting a long-term average of over 8. I contacted a home inspector who brought over a professional radon detector and the numbers were almost identical.
Here are the numbers I was getting last fall: slightly over 4 long term, and a 7-day average of 6.62. A professional then installed a radon mitigation system that pulls the gas out of the soil underneath the house and a fan releases it into the air outside.
After a few days with that system in place, the radon level, according to the Airthings device, had dropped to a 7-day average of .43.
There are other options. Hardware stores sell radon detection kits for about $25, which require returning the test kit to a lab for the results.
But if you live in an area with high radon levels you may want a device like this to monitor radon levels around the clock.