For an entire day, with her permission, I tracked my friend Jessica Woods everywhere she went with an Apple AirTag hidden under the seat of her car.
"I was not actually in a parking spot. I was parked on the side which is exactly what that shows," Jessica said.
To the store, a friend's house, on errands. The AirTag pinging other iPhones whenever she stopped. Sending notifications to my phone, showing her precise location.
"When I recorded this, you had been here for 1 minute," Jamey said.
"Yes, I travel that very often," she said.
Between 24-36 hours after leaving the AirTag in her car, she got a notification.
"It said there was something that was following me. Or tracking me," Jessica said.
The pop-up allowed her to play a sound on the AirTag to locate it.
"I knew it was under my seat so I knew what to look for, but hidden underneath my seat I don't think I would have heard it, especially if I had my car running or had music playing," Jessica said.
The notification also showed the serial number of the AirTag, and the last 4 numbers of the owner's phone.
"It told me how to disable it by removing the battery," Jessica said.
She's concerned that anyone can track someone with these devices. Spouses, ex-spouses, and young women.
"It's an uneasy feeling. Especially since I have a daughter that's about to be 16. It makes me uncomfortable," she said.
Once you locate the AirTag, jot down the serial number and phone number, then remove the battery and contact the police. Apple says it's working with law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure these are safe.