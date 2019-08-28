What the Tech? Disturbing kids videos on YouTube
We've told you about these disturbing kids videos before. They're creepy, gross and way too provocative for kids. Videos that are all over YouTube. Find one, and kids can follow down a rabbit hole to hundreds of others.
Now Google, which owns YouTube, is cracking down. Curious parents can easily find videos of Disney princesses drinking from the toilet, Peppa Pig throwing up in school, and Frozen's Elsa on a Tinder date. There are dozens of videos featuring Spiderman going to the bathroom. Some of the videos are created with plastic action figures while some feature adults wearing costumes.
Many of the videos have been viewed thousands and sometimes millions of times, and unless parents watch closely, they appear to be just another cartoon of their child's favorite characters.
Some of the disturbing videos have appeared in the YouTube Kids app. YouTube's been dealing with creators uploading this stuff for quite sometime. It's now telling parents, videos similar to these will have no place on YouTube.
Google updated its community guidelines to remove misleading family content that targets children, and features sexual themes, violence and other mature themes not suitable for young audiences, like videos that show family-friendly cartoon characters injecting needles. There are videos with prominent nursery rhymes in the title, that contain adult themes.
When I checked, I found many of the videos and channels have already been removed from YouTube. But that doesn't necessarily mean YouTube is now family-friendly. There's a new age-restricted area that is meant for adults and not targeting minors and families. Videos containing vulgar language, violence, sexually suggestive content and dangerous activities will get the age-restricted rating. But parents, like anything else on the internet, age restrictions will not keep children from seeing them.
While it's tempting to let children go from one YouTube video to another with no supervision, they can easily run across a video not intended for children, and then get suggestions to similar videos. Hats off to Google for taking steps to keep creators from targeting kids with these disturbing videos. It should not have taken this long.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Disturbing kids videos on YouTube
We've told you about these disturbing kids videos before. Now Google, which owns YouTube, is cracking down.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Tailgate tech gadgets
This is a great time of year to be a football fan, and these tech gadgets can make those pre-game parties even more fun.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: GameDay
GameDay, apps developed by IMG, are for college football fans, whether they can watch the game on television or in person. They're also great if you're unable to do either.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Instagram hoax
If you're a fan or follower of some Hollywood celebrities and musicians, you may have run across a scary post on Instagram recently.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Apple credit card
The card offers perks, and it's apparently offering credit to people who haven't been able to get it before.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Security keys
Security keys use biometrics to unlock your accounts on your computers and phonesRead More »
-
What the Tech? Cutting the cord and college football
It's the question I almost always hear when talking about cutting the cable or satellite cord: can I watch football?Read More »
-
What the Tech? Google Assignments plagiarism checker
Google is helping out teachers and making it harder for students to cheat on their homework.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Honeydue
Money is the No. 1 thing couples fight about most. Where is it going? How much is left to spend? This app may be what you need.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Study gadgets
Today's students have more options to help them meet every assignment using tech gadgets that are essential for school and work.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Saving old home movies
Like a lot of people, I have dozens of old videotapes stored in boxes and on shelves in my house. But we can't watch them.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Digital detox
Could you spend a weekend at one of the most beautiful places on earth, and not take a picture?Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Deepstash
We can all use a little self-care from time to time, and inspiration is always a good thing. That's the idea behind Deepstash.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Gadgets for college parents
Here's a look at some gadgets that could give mom and dad a little piece of mindRead More »
-
What the Tech? Alarm clock apps
If you absolutely positively have to wake up on time, these apps will make sure you do.Read More »
Entertainment
-
McConaughey joins the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin
This fall, award winning actor Matthew McConaughey will take on a new...Read More »
-
TSA bans Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 'thermal detonator' Coke bottles
To commemorate your visit to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you can bring...Read More »
-
9-year-old double amputee will walk runway at New York Fashion Week
A 9-year-old double amputee from Birmingham, UK, is set to appear at New...Read More »
-
CMA Awards 2019 nominations announced
The Country Music Association announced the nominees for "The 53rd...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Eco search engine sees surge in downloads as Amazon burns
NEW YORK (AP) - Can you save the rainforest from your desk? A spike in downloads for a search...Read More »
-
Apple apologizes for use of contractors to eavesdrop on Siri
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple is apologizing for allowing outsiders to listen to snippets of...Read More »
-
Pinterest to direct vaccine-related searches to health orgs
NEW YORK (AP) - Pinterest says it will try to combat misinformation about vaccines by showing...Read More »
-
Facebook tightens political ad rules, but leaves loopholes
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook is tightening its rules around political advertising ahead of the...Read More »
-
Survey finds new auto technology can annoy drivers
DETROIT (AP) - Alerts from new driver assist systems can be so annoying that some motorists are...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body
- Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber
- $8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse
- Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids
- Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation
- Updated 'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens
- Updated Health Beat: Blood test diagnoses stroke fast
- Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant
- Fountain Hill borough considers change in police
- Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste