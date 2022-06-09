At any bike shop, you'll find electronic bicycles lined up on the showroom floor. David Hardin, owner of Biker's Choice, tells me, they're red hot with bikers and non-bikers alike.
"Up to 35% of our business go up because of e-bikes," Hardin said.
Some are pricey: $5-$7,000. But will they save money in the long run? The Bird EBike is about $2500. Like other e-bikes, you choose how hard you want to peddle, or if you want to peddle at all.
There's a throttle on the handlebars for no pedaling at all. Or an assist function when you want to peddle just a bit when the going gets tough. Going up a hill, for example, I set the assist at 5 so the Bird Bike pulls you along as you peddle.
"Does it come with these cute helmets?"
Rocki Wunder was a little intimidated starting out on the Bird Bike. After a few minutes, she got the hang of it.
"I thought it'd be a little more difficult and actually it's just like riding a bike. Except you don't have to peddle as much," Wunder said.
A 500-watt battery is removable if you need to charge it without taking the bike inside. The top speed with no peddling is about 20 miles an hour. I found it makes going up hills easy. No sweat.
Literally.
I wouldn't have to change clothes when I got to the office.
So who's it for?
"People who live in the city and who don't have far to go to work. College kids who want to park their vehicle and ride it to class."
"And me, who likes riding a bike but doesn't want to work too hard."
Bird loaned me this one for about three weeks and I've been taking on short trips around town, pretty much anywhere I used to take this gas-guzzling truck. So you will save money on gas.
One thing though, before buying an e-bike, make sure you have a safe place to ride like bicycle lanes or quiet streets. They are a lot of fun.